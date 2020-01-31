Thanks given as £27,000 raised

Thanks have been given to a garden centre near Sleaford for helping to raise £27,000 for hospice care in Lincolnshire.

Anwick Garden Centre was among the businesses which supported St Barnabas Hospice’s latest Tree-cycle appeal, which sees Christmas trees being donated to the charity to be recycled for wood chippings.

This year, more than 1,600 trees were collecting, raising £27,000 for the hospice.

This is more than double last year’s total of £13,000 and a record for the charity.

Pictured is Tree-cycle co-ordinator Louise Cotton.