These are the 20 most popular baby girl and boy names in the world

If you are feeling overwhelmed by choice and need some inspiration, Nameberry has revealed the top baby names that have worldwide appeal. The baby naming website collated data from countries across the globe, including New Zealand, Turkey, Monaco and the Netherlands, to reveal the most favoured international names. Listed are the 20 most popular choices for baby boys and girls’ in the world. Did your favourite make the cut?

1. Noah / Mila Boy: Top 10 in Flanders, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Scotland. Girl: Top 10 in Flanders, Monaco, the Netherlands and New Zealand, and top 40 in Scotland. Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo

2. Lucas / Amelia Boy: Top 10 in Flanders, the Netherlands (alongside Luuk) and New Zealand, and in the Scottish top 15. Girl: Top 10 in Albania (alongside Amelja), New Zealand and Scotland. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Leo / Olivia Boy: Top 10 in Monaco, New Zealand and Scotland, and Leon made the Flemish top 10. Girl: Top 10 in Flanders, New Zealand and Scotland. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. James / Sophie Boy: Top 10 in the Netherlands, New Zealand and Scotland. Girl: Top 10 in the Netherlands, New Zealand and Scotland, alongside Sophia in the Scottish top 15. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more