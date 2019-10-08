Thomas Cook staff get a treat

A professional photographer living in Sleaford has offered her suport for the out of work local staff at Thomas Cook.

Hannah Lucy Brennan of Cassoni Photography does a lot of free work for charity, and after hearing of the travel agent’s collapse last week, offered a free make over and photo shoot to the female staff.

She says five staff have got in touch: “I’m just waiting to book them in.

“Originally from Manchester, I’ve lived in Sleaford for four years as my little sister lives here.

“I am also a senior support worker at Ancaster Mews residential home at Greylees and I love it.

“I do a lot of charity work for free with my photography business, my first big break was Oktoberfest. Me and my friend, who runs Make Up by Deanna, did a free day of make overs and photo shoots which gave us the idea for the Thomas Cook offer. We wanted the girls to feel special and have a day for them.”