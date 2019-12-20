Tonight’s tour of Sleaford by Santa and the town’s firefighters postponed due to bad weather

Due to the wet and windy weather, Santa will not be touring the town tonight (Friday) with Sleaford’s firefighters and their appliances.

In announced released this afternoon, the Sleaford crews said: “Unfortunately due to the weather, Sleaford are having to postpone tonight’s Santa sleigh.

“It has been rearranged for Sunday December 22.

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

The area postponed until Sunday is: Clay Hill Road, Rookery Avenue and George Street.”

The sleigh team are collecting donations for the Firefighters Charity.