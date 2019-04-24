Tributes paid on the death of former North Kesteven and county council chairman David Dickinson

Tributes are being paid following the death of David Dickinson, a former district and county councillor for Sleaford and surrounding area.

Mr Dickinson, who lived at Evedon, gave 20 years of continuous service to North Kesteven District Council as the Conservative elected member for Kirkby la Thorpe and South Kyme Ward from 1995 to 2015, when he retired after five full terms of office.

Additionally he was Lincolnshire County Councillor for the Sleaford Division over 12 years up to 2013.

He was chairman of both councils, for North Kesteven in the year 2000-2001 and at County from 2007-2008; supported throughout by his wife Mona.

Former friend, colleague and current chairman of North Kesteven District Council, Coun Geoff Hazelwood said Mr Dickinson was a very popular and affable man, ‘always a gentleman and always with a warm word for everyone’.

Coun Hazelwood said: “He cared greatly about his ward and his duties and always had a sense of humour, bringing colour to the council chamber and little rays of sunshine to discussion and debate.

“Typical of his wry humour, having worked in a senior position for the brewers Guinness, he was always sure to ask new councillors if they liked the drink, saying that his pension depended on it!

“David contributed a great deal to the communities of Lincolnshire and especially those locally within North Kesteven, and worked hard on behalf of residents as a member of a number of committees and bodies.

“He will be sadly missed and our best wishes go out to Mona, his wife and companion of many years.”

As a former chairman, members of North Kesteven District Council will remember Mr Dickinson with a period of silence at their meeting tomorrow (Thursday, April 25) when further tributes are likely to be paid.

Funeral arrangements will be notified locally.