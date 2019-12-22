Truckers donate over £3,500 for LIVES this year

A group of truckers and their families from the Sleaford area and Lincolnshire have just presented a fantastic donation to LIVES from fundraising they have done this year.

On Sunday, Lou and Dan Couling, Neil and Sally Donner and Paul from Glasshouse Car Sales handed £3,580.74 to Tony Dimmock of LIVES.

They are members of Drivers 4 Defibs, which started in 2015 by raising £2,320.00 for Shock Sleaford to provide more public access defibrillator devices locally. From 2016 Drivers 4 Defibs have continued by raising money for LIVES in Lincolnshire.

The group have done everything from writing books to recording charity CDs, posing for a truckers naked calendar and running a popular, annual fun day.

This year they have raised their most ever - £3,580.74 and thank family, friends and sponsors for their support.