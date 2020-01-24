Typhoon from RAF Coningsby completes flypast over Lincoln in honour of new exhibition

A Typhoon aircraft from RAF Coningsby flew ‘wings’ belonging to a legendary World War Two airman in a flypast over Lincoln today (Friday).

The ‘wings’ were on a uniform that was left at Coningsby after Wing Commander Guy Gibson VC was killed in action in 1944.

Pictured is the RAF Typhoon flying over Lincoln Cathedral this morning (Friday). EMN-200124-142124001

They will be on display at an exhibition in Lincoln, ‘Bastion in the Air: A Century of Valour’ that features Gibson’s Victoria Cross medal won for leading the Dambusters mission in 1943.

The event will also showcase other artefacts from RAF personnel decorated for gallantry.

RAF Typhoon Pilot Flt Lt Brighty said: “Guy Gibson flew most of his operations from Lincolnshire, at Scampton and here at Coningsby.

“It’s a huge honour and privilege to be asked to carry his wings with me as I fly over Lincoln today.”

Dave Harrigan, Aviation Heritage Manager at Lincolnshire County Council, added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to again highlight Lincolnshire’ s vital contribution to the defence of our country through the bravery of such incredible individuals.

“It is very appropriate and gratifying that RAF Coningsby agreed to fly the wings as a tribute to Gibson and all of the other people that we are celebrating in this exhibition.”

The exhibition opens at The Collection Museum in Lincoln on January 25 and runs until March 15.

• Gibson began World War Two at RAF Scampton with 83 Squadron, and commanded his first squadron, 106, at Coningsby before returning to Scampton to form 617 Squadron, ‘The Dambusters’, in early 1943.

• He was serving again at Coningsby in 1944 when he lost his life.