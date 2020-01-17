UPDATE: Missing Lincoln woman last seen in Sleaford has been found

A 52-year-old woman from Lincoln who was reported missing after being last seen in Sleaford has been found, say police

Larissa Cowen, 52, had left for work at 8am and was last seen on Wednesday (January 15) at the McDonalds restaurant at Holdingham Roundabout at 1.26pm.

Lincolnshire Police say Larissa Cowen was last seen driving a blue Peugeot 207 SW estate car like this one.

Police, family and friends were becoming increasingly concerned for her and appeals were made through the media for any sightings or for her to get in touch.

Mr Cowen, who is the current president of Lincoln Women's Institute, was finally reported by police to have been found at 11.40pm on Friday night.

A Lincolnshire Police statement said: "We are pleased to say that Larissa Cowen has now been found.

"Many thanks to everyone who shared the appeals to find her."