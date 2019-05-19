View our photos of the tractor run cavalcade by Heckington and Sleaford Young Farmers

Heckington and Sleaford Young Farmers Club gathered for their first annual Tractor Run on Sunday, raising £628 for LIVES.

A long cavalcade of modern and vintage farm machinery large and small took to the roads for a tour of the countryside, setting off from Scredington Community Hall at 10am on Sunday.

Heckington and Sleaford Young Farmers tractor run and family fun day at Screddington village hall, for LIVES. Tractors on Mareham Lane heading back to Screddington village hall. EMN-190513-095644001

They returned there to follow up throughout the afternoon with a family fun day.

There was a barbecue, raffle, bouncy castle and games on the day after the tractor run finished with all invited.

The young farmers raised the money by charging entry for each tractor driver and passenger on the run - to include a bacon sandwich on arrival.

It is a new club, having been revived after the demise of both clubs over the last few years.

Stave and Nichola Mason with Ruby Mason 12 on the BBQ.

Club members said the tractor run was an amazing success and thanked everyone who helped including the community hall committee, volunteer marshals and all the club members.

They even had local people come out to support them and a generous donation from a Scredington farmer.

Some of the vintage tractor owners said it was the best tractor run they had been on.

Lincolnshire YFC County Rally is being held on Saturday, May 18, at Revesby Estate. It is a fun day out for all the family with lots of things to see.

Tractors on Mareham Lane heading back to Screddington village hall.

This year there is even a dog show.

Tractors on Mareham Lane heading back to Screddington village hall.