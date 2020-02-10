Village heritage map launch

An artistic map of the Welbourn Heritage Trail is to be launched next month by the parish council.

The attractive panel was commissioned by the parish council to celebrate the Welbourn Heritage Trail booklet which had been written by local historian Bill Goodhand and published in 2017, forming part of the longer Ridges and Furrows Arts and Heritage Trail which extends from the National Centre for Craft and Design in Sleaford to Whisby Nature Park via the Lincoln Edge and celebrates local history and significant landmarks. The longer trail was commissioned with Arts Council backing.

The Welbourn Heritage Trail helps walkers and visitors to understand the rich history and previous uses of houses, land and footpaths, as well as sharing interesting stories about characters from the village’s past.

A series of craft workshops in 2019 supported children from Welbourn School and residents to create designs inspired by the buildings along the trail, creating unique lino-prints. These have been scanned and added to the new map design, which has now been carefully crafted into an enamelled artwork panel. Locally-based artists Harriott Brand, Nadya Monfrinoli and Louise Jones led the workshops, and the design was created by Justin Sawkins.

The map launch will be at 10.30am on Saturday, March 7, at Welbourn Village Hall, with tea and cake. This will be followed by a ceramic tile, mug or plate decorating workshop from 11am-1pm when you can buy and create your own memento, decorated with ceramic image transfers.