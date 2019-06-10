Villagers enjoy a full English and help preserve their hall

The second great village breakfast event staged at Heckington Village Hall saw a huge response from the community.

The idea has been dreamed up to help repay the thousands of pounds borrowed by the parish council to pay for major repairs and renovation work at the hall, including fixing the leaking roof and gutter, replacing rotten floorboards and completely gutting and refitting the kitchen area.

Satisfied customers at the Heckington Village Breakfast. Photo: Jacki Wright EMN-190406-000425001

Villagers volunteered to cook and serve full English breakfasts at a new monthly event in the hall.

The slap-up meals were snapped up on Saturday by over 140 customers at £5 each, with visitors also able to enjoy browsing a small indoor market too.

Parish council chairman Coun Jan Palmer was among the helpers. She said: “We had a brilliant day. Fantastic atmosphere and people seemed to enjoy it, and we made £513.30 which we are obviously delighted about.”

Andrew Key was one of the team in the kitchen. He said: “It sure was hot in the kitchen. We cooked over a hundred full English breakfasts. Huge thanks to Chris and Rolf from Great Hale Village Hall who came to help me with all the cooking in Heckington. Great support from the village and so many lovely comments. Thank you to all the volunteers who gave up their precious time for the benefit of all.”

Villagers tucking in at Heckington Village Hall - 140 breakfasts were served at the event. Photo: Jacki Wright EMN-190406-000436001

At times the event was so busy there were people queueing.

For those watching their waistline, breakfasts offered to customers included continental - with croissant, toast, jam or marmalade, cereal, fruit salad, orange juice and tea or coffee. There was also a vegetarian English breakfast, gluten free English breakfast and meaty English breakfast, all including tea or coffee.

The village’s steam punk group turned up in force and all said they enjoyed the food and looking round the stalls.,

The village bowls club enjoyed it so much they aim to make it part of their Saturday morning bowling, when the village hall puts breakfasts on again.

Andrew Key and the kitchen crew of volunteers rustling up the breakfasts at the village hall. Photo: Jacki Wright EMN-190406-000447001

The volunteers agreed the event generated a buzzing atmosphere thanks to the community coming together and giving their time and effort to sustain the hall for the village.