Villagers fundraise for stolen church roof replacement

A vicar has thanked villagers for their support in fundraising towards the repair of Billingborough parish church after thieves stole the lead from its roof.

Father Neil Knox, said the interior had been soaked by rain leaking in after the thieves struck early in December. Plastic sheeting failed and so it is now in roofing felt until the £35,00-40,000 can be raised to pay for a permanent covering.

Billingborough Co-op store held a raffle of a hamper of produce and raised £559.61 which was presented just before Christmas. A local businesswoman has donated all her dividend points to pay for a second hamper which is also being raffled off.

Fr Knox was heartened by the community’s generosity: “It embodies everything one would hope for in this season.”

Collection pots are in village shops, a Justgiving page opened and a jumble sale and tombola planned.