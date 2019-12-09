Villagers turn their homes into an Advent calendar

The community came out in force to celebrate the first Advent window being unveiled in Leasingham on Sunday.

The idea had been discussed among villagers on social media a few months ago after seeing community advent calendars done elsewhere in the country and they thought they would give it a go.

Launch of Leasingham villagers' advent windows and Chirstmas lights switch-on. Villagers gather outside Duke of Wellington for the launch. EMN-190212-173639001

The original organiser had to step down due to time pressures and so Cassy Kutzner took it on, inviting people to join in via social media so that a different home, community centre or business will decorate and reveal a window each night up to Christmas Eve when the final one will be at the parish church. The first window was on Sunday at the Duke of Wellington pub where she works.

A celebration event accompanied the unveiling with glitter tattoos, fake snow and snow balls, mulled wine and mince pies and the pub’s own festive garden lights were revealed.

Cassy devised the pub’s window display out of coloured bottles to form an illuminated Christmas tree and Nativity scene.

All the decorated windows will remain on display. She said: “You will eventually have a trail to look at around the village.”

Launch of Leasingham villagers' advent windows and Chirstmas lights switch-on. L-R Katie Mason, Madeline Brown 3, Eleanor Brown 9, Amelia Brown 6 and Roy Richardson - committee member, with the chirstmas lights in the pub garden. EMN-190212-173709001

The event also raised £80 for St Andrew’s Hospice and the Lincs and Notts air Ambulance.