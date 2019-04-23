Walk of Witness and free flowers on Good Friday

The annual Good Friday ‘Walk of Witness’ was led through the town by Churches Together in Sleaford.

Over 200 churchgoers representing all local denominations gathered on Station Road for a prayer before processing up Southgate following a large wooden cross, carried by volunteers, to the Market Place for a 20 minute service outside St Denys’ Church.

Handing out free bunches of roses and hot cross buns to passers by, from left - Pauline Farbridge, Martha Davies, 11, and Rev Robert Bushby. EMN-190422-145437001

The procession emulates the story of Jesus having to carry his cross through the streets to the site of his crucifixion.

People then retired to the Riverside Church for refreshments.

Later, Rev Robert Bushby and members of the Riverside Church spread the love to passing shoppers by handing out free hot cross buns and bunches of flowers.

The 300 yellow roses were donated by Interflora without charge after the church approached the local business.