WATCH as barmy holidaymaker SWIMS in the flood waters in hilarious video

The saying goes - 'when life gives you lemons - make lemonade' - and when it rains and floods on your holiday - go for a swim.

That is the sentiment comically illustrated by brave visitor Alex - who was filmed jumping head-first in inches-deep flood water at a Skegness caravan park.

A still from the video where Alex 'swims' in the flood waters at Golden Palm Resort caravan park.

Complete with trunks and swimming cap, he then pretends to swim - much to the amusement of his friend Alec Marshall who was filming the antics on his phone.

Narrating the action, Alec says "Here we have the caravan Olympics - and for the final we have Alex Henderson doing the 10m dash!"

The video was uploaded to Facebook last night by Alec, from County Durham, who posted the caption 'when it's raining at the caravan park you gotta keep yourself entertained'. It has since gone viral, attracting thousands of shares and comments.

Alec told the Standard: "We both work in the advertising department for Mr Fips' Wonder Circus - and we had been out in the rain all of yesterday distributing posters - and we got back to my caravan soaking and just thought we'd have a laugh. We certainly don't let the rain dampen our spirits.

"We wanted to show people there's plenty of fun to be had despite the rain - including a visit to Mr Fip's Circus - which offers fun for the whole family."

Mr Fips' Wonder Circus will be in Skegness, in a field off Burgh Road (PE25 2LG), from June 25 to September 8.

