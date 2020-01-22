Who are your champions? North Kesteven Community Champion Awards 2020 launches this week

Nominations for the annual NK Community Champion awards are now open and looking for those who make a difference to communities and people’s lives in North Kesteven.

Now in their tenth year, the awards celebrate the hundreds of people who volunteer their time to help others in North Kesteven. So, if there is someone in your local area who goes above and beyond to support the environment, arts, sport or community nominate them today!

Last year's award winners at the ceremony held at the Lincolnshire Bomber Command Memorial Centre.

The Sleaford Standard is a media partner in the awards, which recognise those unsung heroes who work quietly, tirelessly and voluntarily in the District; and will be presented in October at an event at the International Bomber Command Centre..

Council Leader, Coun Richard Wright said: “These awards are a great opportunity, not only for us to thank all those unsung heroes from across North Kesteven who day in, day out, all year round help our communities to flourish but for you as well.

“I encourage everyone to think about the people in their communities who go above and beyond and to nominate them in recognition of their kindness, thoughtfulness and community-spirited generosity in support of others.”

The awards would not be possible without the support of the community-focused businesses who are on board again this year and who are just as keen as NKDC to ensure the huge amount of community-centred endeavours which goes on within the District are celebrated, applauded and awarded. If your business wants to get involved in the celebration of NK’s Community Champions, get in touch on champions@n-kesteven.gov.uk

Award Categories:

Contribution to Community Safety-

Any group, school, club, business or individual whose actions have a positive impact on community safety locally, helping to raise awareness and reduce crime in our communities.

Good Neighbour Award-

An individual who has gone over and above for their neighbours, helping them with day-to-day tasks, checking on them and generally being someone the neighbourhood could not do without.

Young Achievers Award-

A young person aged 19 or under who has shown amazing bravery or excelled in any way, perhaps under adversity, through leadership or in pioneering a community project.

Community Business of the Year-

A company or sole-trader whose business initiatives and charitable, neighbourly contributions have made a difference to their local communities.

Community Spirit Award-

Personal service to the community through hard work, dedication and commitment.

Contribution to a Better Environment-

A group, school, club, business or individual whose actions have a positive impact on the environment, locally, in a broader way or globally.

Contribution to the Arts-

Any group, school, club, business or individual whose actions have a positive impact on the cultural richness of the District.

Contribution to Sport-

A group, school, club, business or individual whose actions have a positive impact on sports and physical activity locally.

Contribution to Health & Wellbeing-

An individual or group that has contributed to the wellbeing of others or excelled in making positive healthy lifestyle changes - physical or psychological - for themselves or others.

Longstanding contribution to an organisation or group

An individual who has contributed a huge amount of their time to a single charity, club, group or organisation.

How to Nominate:

It could not be simpler to make a nomination of anyone you think may be eligible. Nominees must be living or undertaking their community work within North Kesteven.

Go to www.nkawards.org to do it online, call 01529 414155, or pick one up from the NKDC Council offices.

We need a simple, but as thorough as possible, citation of their service.

If your nominee is shortlisted as a finalist both they and you, as the nominator, will be invited to attend the awards evening in the Autumn. Please ensure you include their details as well as your own.

All nominations must be made by Friday, May 29 2020 (Noon)

Nominations can also be sent to: NKDC Community Champions, Communications Team, North Kesteven District Council, Kesteven Street, Sleaford NG34 7EF or emailed to champions@n-kesteven.gov.uk if not completed online.

Sponsors:

The 2020 NK Community Champion Awards are produced in association with and thanks to the generosity of the sponsors:

Duncan & Toplis

GLL/BETTER

Lincs Inspire

Branston LTD

Lindum Group

Ringrose Law

Sleaford REP / Glennmont

Marc Jones, PCC Lincolnshire

Your Local Lincs Magazine

Sleaford Standard

The Lincolnite

BBC Radio Lincolnshire

Peachy Events