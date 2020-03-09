Young agility star from Sleaford area crowned winner at Crufts

A working sheepdog from Billinghay and her owner have won the Young Kennel Club (YKC) Agility Dog of the Year at Crufts.

Maddie, a six year old Working Sheepdog, and Sophie Atkinson, 14, won the Agility Dog title at the world’s top dog show on Thursday.

The competition, which was open to Young Kennel Club members aged from six to 17 and their dogs, saw top young agility handlers compete for the coveted title of YKC Agility Dog of the Year before Sophie and Maddie (Fenland Mad Star) triumphed in the Resorts World Arena at the NEC, Birmingham.

Sophie said: “I am very proud of Maddie. It is my first year at Crufts so I wasn’t expecting such a big success. It feels amazing.

“She is a very calm and loving dog and she is excellent at agility because she is very obedient. I discovered agility through the YKC and it is definitely something I want to do more of it in the future.”

To reach the Crufts final, YKC members competed at qualifying classes in their categories for under and over 12s, and for small, medium and large dogs, looking to complete an agility course in the fastest time.

Vanessa McAlpine, Crufts Show Manager, said: “Huge congratulations to Maddie and Sophie for winning YKC Agility Dog of the Year.

“It is a fantastic achievement which will no doubt inspire other young dog handlers in the UK.

“I am sure we will be seeing more of them at Crufts for years to come.”

If you would like to find out more about the Young Kennel Club and how to join, contact the YKC team by emailing ykc@thekennelclub.org.uk or by visiting www.ykc.org.uk.