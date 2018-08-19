Perfect picnic day out for LIVES by truckers

Saturday saw local people turn out for the Picnic in the Park at Sleaford organised in aid of LIVES.

It was the final fundraising event of the year for members of Drivers 4 Defibs, a group of truckers who have dreamt up a range of ideas to increase the number of publicly accessible defibrillators in the area by posing for naked truckers calendars, recording a charity single and publishing books.

Drivers 4 Defibs festival at Sleaford Rugby Club. The Wrinkly Rockers performing. EMN-180813-105816001

They had already held a family fun day earlier in the summer and this time the picnic at Sleaford Rugby Club field featured live music from local covers band The Wrinkly Rockers and special guest vocalist Sharna.

Sally Donner from the group said: “When all the money has been collected we will be giving a cheque to LIVES from all our events this year since January.

“This year Louise Couling has held a coffee morning and a bingo night, we have also had the funday, school reunion dance and the Picnic in the Park.”

She thanked Lou and Dan Couling along with Mark Thorpe for supplying the trailer, Sleaford Town Council for the loan of the stage steps and the Rugby Club for putting on an outside bar.

Drivers 4 Defibs festival at Sleaford Rugby Club. Julie and Malcolm Cooper of Cranwell. EMN-180813-105928001