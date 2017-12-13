Peter Kay cancels UK tour - how to get your refund

Peter Kay’s first live stand-up tour in eight years has been cancelled because of “unforeseen family circumstances”, the comedian said in a statement.

A statement was released by the comedian on Twitter today, which cited “unforeseen family circumstances” as the reason for cancelling all upcoming work projects.

His statement continued: “Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance For Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

“My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I’m sure you’ll understand my family must always come first.

“I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family’s privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. “Once again, I’m very sorry.”

A further message said: “Customers for Peter Kay’s Live Arena Tour and Dance for Life shows will be refunded from their original point of purchase and any specific ticket queries should be directed to them.”