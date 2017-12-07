PHOTO GALLERY: Festive fun for all at Sleaford Christmas Market

There was fun, music, festive trees and lots of shopping to be done at this year’s Sleaford Christmas Market.

Hollies Animal Rehoming Trust on their tombola stall at Sunday's Christmas market in Sleaford.

The event, co-ordinated by the Town Council with help from volunteers, saw a genuine buzz around the many stalls and fun fair rides in the Market Place, Bristol Arcade and Money’s Yard, as well as festive fairs in the Riverside Church Hall and the Roman Catholic Church Hall, a Santa’s Grotto in the Town Hall and music and performances all day.

There was also the fantastic festival of decorated Christmas trees in the Methodist Church with nearly 80 trees on show from individuals and organisations each with their own themed displays.

Coun Adrian Snookes was busy organising the packed programme of entertainment in the Market Place.

Among them were William Alvey School choir launching their Christmas single.

He said: “It went brilliantly, a lot of people there, especially for the lights switch on with colouring competition winners and Father Christmas.”