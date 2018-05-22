Photo gallery of more images from the weekend’s Royal wedding festivities around Sleaford

We have been gathering even more of your photos from celebrations of the Royal wedding over the weekend between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A cream tea and coffe morning event was held at Sleaford Library on Saturday.

Manager Kay Ablard said: “The event was a big success and a total of £163.75 was raised for Cancer Research UK from the sale of raffle tickets and strawberry cream teas.

“One of our customers, David Conway, is a staunch royalist and came in with a celebratory cake he had baked himself to celebrate the occasion. He was also dressed in red tie, white shirt and a very smart blue suit, looking very patriotic.”

She added: “The library had a lovely party atmosphere, everyone enjoyed their cream teas. The hamper raffle went to someone who had never won a raffle in his life so he was delighted.

“There were two winners of the children’s wedding dress design completion. There were some very original designs and it was hard to choose a winner so in the end we chose two!”

Residents and staff had a Royal knees up at Oakdene care home in Sleaford on Friday and Saturday.

Entertainments co-ordinator Donna Hasnip said: “Oh it was brilliant! Lots of fun and games and plenty of cake! They also had a do on Saturday, a buffet lunch and sat watching the wedding.”

Meanwhile on Friday children at Brant Broughton Pre-school dressed up in their finest for a pretend Royal wedding at the church.

You can look at the photos from thes events on our photo gallery links.