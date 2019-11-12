Photo gallery: Sleaford and district united in Sunday remembrance

In the year that marked the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings and the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Second World War, veterans gathered with serving armed forces personnel and the people of Sleaford and district to pay their respects to those that have fallen in conflicts over the years. Remembrance Sunday saw a strong contingent of ex-servicemen parade through the town centre from Station Road to the Market Place.