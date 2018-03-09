Photos needed for church colouring competition on Sleaford war memorial theme

A special colouring competition is being planned linked to the anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Alison Wickstead of Sleaford has been drawing a schools colouring competition for the past five years for St Denys’ Church, linked to its Winter Fayre.

Prizes are awarded to six age groups judged by a panel, and the pieces displayed in the church in the first week of Novemeber.

Last year was probably the most popular year when she used six images from the brass roundels designed by the artist associated with ArtsNK’s new Town Trail in partnership with William Alvey School pupils.

Ms Wickstead said: “Following the success of last year I would love to continue with the William Alvey School’s project on the Great War, based on their war memorial and the war memorial in the market square. But there is a shortage of photographs associated with Sleaford and the Armistice of 1918.”

She appeals to readers if they have any photos from 1918, relevant to the end of the war, or photos of anyone who is featured on the town’s war memorials, or relatives who survived and returned to Sleaford from the war. She would work the images into an Armistice themed drawing.

Call her on 01529 410231 or email: aJOYW235@gmail.com