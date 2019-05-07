Plan for founder of RAF College Cranwell statue approved

North Kesteven District Council has approved plans for a statue to commemorate the “Father of the Royal Air Force” and founder of the historic college at RAF Cranwell.

Proposals submitted to the authority will see a statue of Sir Hugh Trenchard built at the base.

The proposed seven-foot, cast bronze sculpture will be mounted on a plinth and placed outside the RAF College Cranwell building.

Now, council bosses have given the go-ahead for the plan.

Created by Vivian Mallock, who produced the Royal Tank Regiment Memorial in London, the statue looks to commemorate the founder of the facility ahead of its centenary next year.

Lord Trenchard established the college in 1920 as part of his plans to expand the air force following the First World War.

The facility became the first military air academy in the world.

Officials at Cranwell said the sculpture will show Sir Trenchard “gazing proudly at his college”.

In the plans, RAF Cranwell said the statue will serve as an appropriate and “lasting form of recognition” to him.

It said: “During the lead up to the national celebration of the centenary of the Royal Air Force in 2018, it became clear that the Royal Air Force should celebrate the centenary of the college that had trained its leaders and commanders.

“Lord Trenchard is universally regarded as ‘The Father of the Royal Air Force’, and he is widely recognised as ‘The Founder of the Royal Air Force College’.

“It is therefore only right and proper that the Royal Air Force College should be custodian of a visible and outward sign of the esteem in which Trenchard is held, and a statue has been deemed to be the most appropriate and lasting form of recognition.”