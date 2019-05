Blankney Estates are seeking consent from North Kesteven District Council to convert two barns formerly used as offices into six holiday cottages.

One of the two barns (one single storey, one two storey) at Blankney Golf Club is Grade II listed but would see little change to its outside appearance, according to the applicant.

The applicant says it addresses local demand while securing a long-term use for the barns.

The plans would also see a timber garage constructed for staff use.