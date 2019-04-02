Planners approved 25 homes development in village field

A scheme to build 25 homes on fields at Leadenham have been approved by planners, despite objections there is already enough new housing planned for the village.

The outline proposal by Heyford Developments for land off Main Road, Leadenham, was approved by 14 votes to four, with two abstentions, after a bid to defer the decision was voted down at North Kesteven’s planning sub-committee last Tuesday.

Initially planned to be for up to 33 homes, it was reduced before reaching committee, officers explained.

The greenfield site is located in the northern part of the village to the east of the A607 and is next to the Leadenham Conservation Area, paddocks and the Lincoln Road Industrial Estate.

There were 22 comments received in support of the plans and five objections.

Some claimed, including the parish council, the development is too large and cramped and would appear out of character, also resulting in the remaining allowance for future growth in the village being exceeded as other disused sites were already earmarked for development. They claimed the lack of planned parking spaces would create overspill.

The parish council’s concerns continued that the applicant had failed to prove they had looked at other brownfield sites or that there was a need for this many properties locally, as the land is classed as countryside with views of Lincoln Cliff.

Residents warned approval would set a precedent for further development.

Others commented that it was a good opportunity to provide additional affordable, starter and family houses in the village, with very few houses for sale resulting in people moving away from the village who would like to remain there. Residents also said new development would help sustain local businesses, the primary school and shops.