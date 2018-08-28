Plans for new dental practice

A new dentist practice offering dental care 365 days a year could be on the cards for Sleaford.

Treeline Dental Care, which has a practice in Nottingham, is hoping to open in the town in January.

Dr Jimmey Palahey, director of Treeline Dental Care, said: “We are very excited to be given the opportunity to provide high quality NHS dental care in Sleaford and look forward to serving the local community.

“We have submitted a planning application for 86 Southgate and we will be recruiting shortly for clinical and non-clinical staff. In early September we will aim to have a form to complete on our website for new patient registrations and a dedicated phoneline which will be advertised. One of our team will then contact prospective patients nearer our go-live date in January 2019.

“I can confirm that we will be accessible 365 days per year - even Christmas Day - with a prize available for the best Christmas jumper.”

He added: “Our company was started in 2007 and our directors have a combined experience of over 25 years in the dental sector. Over this period we have listened very carefully to our patients and always aimed to ensure we are meeting their needs. Our last patient survey highlighted that 100 per cent of patients would recommend us to their friends and family and we are very keen to continue this trend.”

Interested patients can email newpatient@treelinedentalcare.co.uk