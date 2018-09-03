Plans for new NHS dental surgery

The location of a potential new NHS dental surgery for Sleaford has been identified.

JDSP Dental was recently awarded a contract by NHS England (Central Midlands) to serve increasing local demand for routine and urgent dental care in four new practices at Sleaford, Boston, Lincoln and Spalding as part of a £34m 10-year contract due to start in January 2019.

JDSP Dental has earmarked a former motorcycle sales showroom at 86a Southgate, currently owned by Melbourne Holdings of Heckington as its potential base in Sleaford if North Kesteven Dsitrict Council planners permit the change of use of the premises.

In statements accompanying the application, the company says it would be open 8am to 8pm seven days a week, employing the equivalent of seven full-time staff.

The open space would be converted to have a main reception, three treatment rooms and store rooms with no external alterations needed.