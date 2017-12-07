Plans submitted for new KFC drive-through restaurant at Sleaford

The Little Chef restaurant on the outskirts of Sleaford looks set to become a KFC after a national chain took over the company in February this year.

Eurogarages, based in Lancashire, announced it was planning to open a new KFC restaurant on the Holdingham roundabout site back in May. It then began recruiting for staff but only now has an planning application been submitted to North Kesteven District Council to convert the restaurant with the addition of a drive-through facility.

A Eurogarages spokesman, Tom Jeremiah said back in May: “There are no guarantees that it will happen, but we try to stay one step ahead of the curve because it takes six months to train a general manager.” This way they would not be waiting to train up staff if and when approval is given.

There would be external alterations to former Little Chef building including replacement windows and doors, cladding of external walls and creation of outdoor seating area, together with provision of a lane for a 24-hour drive-through facility.

Alistair Flatman, planning agent on behalf of Eurogarages says in his supporting letter to the council: “The new drive-thru lane is proposed together with associated alterations to layout of the car park area. The proposal will provide 50 car parking spaces together with spaces for collection of orders.”

This would mean a reduction in parking spaces from 63. It would also see the doubling of the number of employees to four full time and eight part time.

He stated: “The existing building is an established roadside services development serving the needs of motorists. The existing brick and tile Little Chef building is dated. It contributes little to the site and its surrounds and is in need of refurbishment and updating.

“The proposed works include replacement windows and doors to form an open and airy building. The existing brickwork will be overclad in timber effect composite cladding (walnut colour) and wall cladding panels (‘grey’ and ‘white grey’) in accordance with KFC current branding.

“The proposed alterations will modernize and enhance the appearance of the building and wider site with clear benefits in terms of visual amenity.”

He said it would create “an attractive roadside development”.

The proposed drive thru route would be laid out over existing grassed area surrounding the building and will not result in loss of any trees.

The neighbouring Travelodge, Burger King and Esso garage would remain unaffected.