Police appeal for driver after cyclist knocked off his bike

Police are appealing to find a driver believed to have been involved in a collision where a cyclist was knocked off his pushbike near Quarrington.

The collision happened at around 11.30am on Sunday on the A15, just south off of the A153 roundabout at Quarrington.

A police spokesman said: “We are trying to identify the offending vehicle which is believed to be an 11 plate small blue car that failed to stop following the collision. The male cyclist suffered minor injuries.”

If anyone has any information that may assist they can call 101 quoting the reference 223 of August 25, or email control@lincs.pnn.police.uk adding the reference 223 of August 25 in the subject box. You can also contact them through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.