Police posters offered to vulnerable residents to deter Hallowe’en trick or treaters

Halloween is fast approaching and we know how popular it is with local children.

But if you, or someone you know is not keen on night-time visitors - maybe the person is elderly, alone or vulnerable, you can download and print off a post from Lincolnshire Police advising callers to move on to the next house.

You can print one for yourself and one for your neighbour or relative.

If you do not have a printer you can collect a notice from your local police office.

Download and print off your poster here