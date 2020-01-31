Police remain ‘very concerned’ for missing North Cotes man

Lincolnshire Police continue to appeal for sightings of a missing man who has not been seen for five days.

John Carl Davis, 56, from the North Cotes area, was last seen on Wednesday (29 January).

A previous image of John, issued by police last week.

In an update this morning, police said that he was last seen in Bethlehem Street, Grimsby - near Freshney Place - at around 5.40pm last Wednesday.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman added: “We are very concerned for John’s welfare and are urgently appealing for sightings of him.

“We found John’s car in the Hartwell Ford area of Grimsby on Friday January 31, and Humberside Police are assisting us with our continuing search.

“We have also issued another new photo of John which his family say is a better likeness than the one we issued on Saturday.

“If you think you’ve seen John since last Wednesday evening, please call 101 quoting incident 175 of January 30.”