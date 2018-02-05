Police supporting dafer internet day

A campaign to keep users safe on the internet is being supported by Linconshire Police.

Safer Internet Day (SID2018), which promotes the safe and positive use of digital technology especially among children and young people, launches tomorrow (Tuesday).

Each year on Safer Internet Day millions of people unite to inspire positive change and raise awareness of online safety issues and participate in events and activities right across the globe.

Detective Inspe Jo Reeves, head of the Cyber Crime Unit, said: “With an ever increasing market of online applications and live streaming opportunities for children offering entertainment and education, there is also an ever increasing opportunity for criminals to target potential victims through these channels, whether for harassment, abuse or fraud.

“We are supporting SID2018 to encourage people to better understand the safe use of the internet. We will promote how people can protect themselves, their children and others around them from the potential pitfalls and vulnerabilities the internet can create. This will help to ensure that the internet can be a safe and positive environment for all users.”

The 2018 Safer Internet Day theme is “Create, Connect and Share Respect: a better internet starts with you”.

How can you get involved?

- Re-tweet, like and share the social media posts on the February 6 from 8am throughout the day.

- Make your pledge on twitter “I am supporting Safer Internet Day with @UK_SIC & @CEOPUK. I pledge to [insert positive action here] #ItStartsWithUs #SID2018”

- Understand the issues with live streaming and the relevant advice; we are highlighting the increasing use of Live Streaming amongst children and recommending the Thinkuknow guidance on live streaming

- Set parental controls. See Thinuknow advice on parental controls.

- Understand what crosses the online and what is manipulative behaviour – a potential marker for online sexual abuse. See Thinkuknow guidance on online sexual abuse.

- Create a better internet by being kind and respectful to others online, by protecting your online reputations (and those of others), and by seeking out positive opportunities to create, engage and share online.

Find out more about the global campaign for Safer Internet Day at www.saferinternetday.org.