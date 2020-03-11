1,920 space pig fattening unit in Harmston expected to be approved by North Kesteven District Councillors

A 1,920 space pig fattening unit in Harmston looks set to be approved, despite 356 letters of objections being submitted to North Kesteven District Council.

The plan, tabled by DF Meanwell Ltd, would see the unit built on land north of Station Road in the village.

Councillors on the district council’s planning committee have been recommended to approve the proposal at a meeting on March 17.

Local residents objected to the plan and said it would be “unsuited” to the area and be too close to neighbouring homes.

Around 25,000 people also signed a petition from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) against the development.

But developers said the proposal would help to “diversify” its operations.

The building would be operated with White Rose Farms Ltd and would see the pigs increased in weight from 40kg to 110kg.

The developers said the farm currently relies on arable farming and has no livestock.

It said in its plans: “Given the uncertainty surrounding the future of the single farm payment and all subsidised farming activities, the applicants have an essential need to diversify to a more sustainable and self-sufficient operation.

“The chosen diversification is the development of a pig finishing unit which will be operated on a contract basis with White Rose Farms Ltd.

“The applicants will provide the proposed building and supervision of the pig unit in return for a contract fee.”

But, residents have said the smell would be “obnoxious” from the new building and affect the village.

Harmston Parish Council also objected to the proposal amid concern that it would generate more traffic in the village.

Professor Michael Maloney, who lives on Harmston Park Avenue, said the unit would be more suited to the open countryside.

“I had the misfortune of living near a pig fattening unit many years ago,” he said.

“The smell was obnoxious, the noise deafening, and there were only about 400 pigs at that unit.

“Times that by five and it becomes totally unacceptable.”