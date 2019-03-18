Nominations for the 2019 NK Community Champion awards are now open, with a new category to broaden the scope for recognising the people who make a difference locally.

The Contribution to Community Safety category will recognise those who respond positively to issues around rural safety, work with the vulnerable and find ways to reduce anti-social behaviour.

Now, across ten categories, the awards, in which the Sleaford Standard is a media partner, celebrate the hundreds of people who volunteer their time to help others in North Kesteven. So, if there is someone in your local area who goes above and beyond to support the environment, arts, sport or community nominate them today!

The awards recognise those unsung heroes who work quietly, tirelessly and voluntarily in the district; to be presented in October at an event at the International Bomber Command Centre, compered by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Rod Whiting.

Council Leader, Coun Richard Wright said: “These awards are an opportunity to thank all those unsung heroes from across North Kesteven that undertake a significant amount of good work right across the district, day in, day out all year round, helping our communities to flourish.”

The awards would not be possible without the support of the community-focused businesses who are on board again this year to ensure the huge amount of community-centred endeavours which goes on within the district are celebrated. If your business wants to get involved in NK’s Community Champions, get in touch on champions@n-kesteven.gov.uk

You can nominate anyone living, working and carrying out their voluntary community work within North Kesteven within the ten categories: Contribution to Community Safety, Good Neighbour Award, Young Achievers Award, Community Business of the Year, Community Spirit Award, Contribution to a Better Environment, Contribution to the Arts, Contribution to Sport, Contribution to health and wellbeing, Longstanding contribution to an organisation or group

Nominees must be living or undertaking their community work within North Kesteven. We need a simple, but thorough citation of their service.

If your nominee is shortlisted as a finalist both they and you will be invited to attend the awards evening, so ensure you include their details and your own.

Nominations must be made by August 5 (10am). Go to www.nkawards.org to nominate online or pick up a form from your parish council or NKDC office and send it to: NKDC Community Champions, Communications Team, North Kesteven District Council, Kesteven Street, Sleaford NG34 7EF, or email to champions@n-kesteven.gov.uk .