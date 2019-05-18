£3,000 donation to Sleaford dementia charity by outgoing chairman of North Kesteven District Councillor

A donation of almost £3,000 has been handed over to Sleaford Dementia Support, a group supported by outgoing chairman of North Kesteven District Council Geoff Hazelwood.

Now retired from the council, former councillor Hazelwood chose the charity as his nominated cause for fundraising activity during his civic year of office.

New NKDC chairman Susan Waring with new deputy chairman Coun Susannah Barker-Milan. EMN-190517-170159001

The total of £2,892.20 was amassed via raffles at his Civic Dinner and Service, the NK Community Champion Awards and sell-out quiz and film night, staff contributions and fundraising activity.

During the year, with his wife Di as Chairman’s Lady, he attended 79 engagements and worked hard on building relationships, awareness and understanding and in celebrating and acknowledging the contributions made by local businesses, community groups and the voluntary sector in achieving the Council’s vision and priorities.

His Civic service at St Botol;ph’s Church in Quarrington in July coincided with the church’s 800th anniversary celebrations and enjoyed an unexpected Spitfire flypast.

In appreciation of the support of members and officers of the council, he said: “Excellent team work and direction has enabled me to accomplish my year of office with great satisfaction.”

New NKDC chairman, Coun Susan Waring, presents the past chairman's medal and gift to retiring chairman Geoff Hazelwood. EMN-190517-170122001

His year as chairman brought to an end a 12-year stint as a Conservative member for Sleaford’s Quarrington and Mareham Ward, including seven years on the Executive Board.

He also thanked his past vice-chairman, former Coun Mike Clarke who lost his Metheringham Ward seat in the May 2 elections.

Sleaford Dementia Support’s secretary Bex Mezzo received the cheque from Mr Hazelwood’s civic year.

The new council chairman for the year ahead is Coun Susan Waring (Leasingham and Rauceby Ward) who was chairman previously in the year 2008/09, supported by newly elected fellow Conservative member Coun Susannah Barker-Milan (North Hykeham Mill Ward) as vice-chairman, who was said to have had experience in that position on North Hykeham Town Council.

Coun Waring has yet to choose her nominated charity.

Born in South Wales, Coun Waring, who lives in Leasingham, is the daughter of two previous chairmen of NKDC, Keith and Doris Wallington, having lived in Lincolnshire since the age of 13.

Coun Waring previously served in military intelligence, later running a small business selling disposable products for the catering industry with her husband John.

She has served as an executive board member and chairman of the Audit Committee.

She said at the council meeting on Thursday evening: “When I stood down from the chairmanship of this council I said I would never do it again and I meant it up until Wednesday. We live in very interesting times and that is why I was convinced (to accept the post).

“I will not allow any points to degenerate into negative personal comments. I expect our returning members to demonstrate a high level of civility to our new members.”

She wished Geoff Hazelwood well for the future and presented him with his past chairman’s badge, thanking him for his 12 years’ service.

