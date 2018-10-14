£3million housing project in Ancaster to create 14 new homes

Work has officially begun on a new residential development offering 14 new homes in Ancaster.

The £3 million development, which is due to complete in summer 2019, will see a 1.1 acre plot – which formerly housed a repair garage – transformed into new two and three bedroom family homes.

L-R Paul Kaye site manager from Gelder Group, Tony Barnes project manager from TPS, Catherine Haward director of Wheatcroft Land, Jamie Aspland branch manager at Pygott & Crone

It is being created by Midlands based property developer Wheatcroft Land.

Director Catherine Haward said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be starting on site. The first phase of this £3 million mixed use development involved demolition of the old buildings, site remediation and construction of the convenience store, which is now a thriving Co-op.

“We’re really excited to see this next phase take shape, providing much needed new homes in this lovely village.”

The homes will include a mixture of terraced and semi-detached properties, with prices starting at £150,000,

Wheatcroft Land gained planning permission for the housing development last December, following purchase of the site in 2015, which had previously remained unused for several years.

The property developer has appointed award-winning construction company Gelder Group to deliver the new-build properties.

Steve Gelder, CEO at Gelder Group, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to deliver this project for Wheatcroft Land and look forward to working with Catherine and her team to deliver a high-quality product that enhances the local community.”

The Ancaster site will mark Wheatcroft Land’s first residential scheme and will be marketed through the company’s new residential brand, Wheatcroft Homes.

Local property agent Pygott & Crone is also marketing the homes.

Jamie Aspland, branch manager at Pygott & Crone, said: “Lincolnshire has a target of creating 100,000 new homes by 2020 – this development is a really positive step in alleviating the housing crisis and helping us reach this goal. This scheme is providing homes for people who are going to contribute towards our booming economy here in Lincolnshire and ensuring that our rural businesses and communities continue to thrive.”