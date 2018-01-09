Action plan being formed to tidy up town ‘grot’ spots

Representatives of the various local councils responsible for Sleaford will meet again this month to update on progress of a project known as Pride in Sleaford.

Councillors and officers from the town, district and county councils met a month ago to discuss what could be done to improve the look of the town after Town Councillor Mark Graves raised concerns that it was getting into ‘an unattractive and neglected state’ making it unwelcoming for people to visit, shop and invest.

Reporting to fellow councilors, Coun Graves said at the first meeting they discussed available resources and responsibilities such as bins and street furniture and tasked officers to list areas of common interest. Officers would also look at who was responsible for all footpaths and verges.

It was hoped the River Slea Clean Up scheme could be expanded and a meeting has been set up with Network Rail by the Town Clerk to look at its areas of concern. They will also look at what can be done about vacant shops and buildings.

Coun Graves said: “Engaging the local community and businesses is key. Resources are limited and it will take us all to take some responsibility and ownership of some parts of the town.”

They looked at short, medium and long term goals, along with a proposed maintenance programme.