All the date changes you need to know for bin collections in North Kesteven over Christmas and New Year

Refuse and recycling collection days will change for everyone in North Kesteven during the Christmas and New Year weeks this year.

The normal collection dates and their revised collection dates are: Monday 23 December moves to Saturday 21 December; Tuesday 24 December to Monday 23 December; Wednesday 25 December to Tuesday 24 December; Thursday 26 December to Friday 27 December; Friday 27 December to Saturday 28 December; Monday 30 December will see no change; Tuesday 31 December sees no change; Wednesday 1 January to Thursday 2 January; Thursday 2 January to Friday 3 January; Friday 3 January to Saturday 4 January.

Normal collections will resume on Monday January 6, 2020.

The council asks residents to put their bins out by 7.30am on collection day as collection times may vary.

Recycling and especially the use of plastics has been hot on everyone’s radar this year and because of this, they would like to remind residents of some of the items that should NOT be placed in recycling bins.

These are:

Plastics - Black or brown plastic food trays, crisp packets, food pouches (eg pet food pouches), plastic film, plastic bags, rigid plastic eg plant pots or toys, polystyrene

Glass - Drinking glasses, Pyrex dishes, mirrors, window panes, light bulbs

Paper/card - Takeaway pizza and fast food boxes, shredded paper, tissues, glittery Christmas cards or paper, books, paper that has been used for painting or has glue on it.

If you are unsure on what can and cannot be recycled head to www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/azrecycling

Garden waste collections reduce to monthly during the months of November and December so NKDC encourages customers to refer to their calendar or check www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/findmybinday

Real Christmas trees can be chopped up and placed in a brown bin for garden waste collection if you have one; otherwise, they advise you to take them to your nearest household waste recycling centre in Sleaford or Lincoln.

Should you be unsure about your collection day, or wish to sign up for email alerts about the service, visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/findmybinday