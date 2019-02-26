Almost time for residents to sign up for scheme

Residents in South Kesteven are being reminded the time has almost come to sign up for the coming year’s garden waste collection service.

South Kesteven District Council will start the fortnightly collections for the 2019/20 scheme from Monday, April 1.

Cabinet member for environment Coun Dr Peter Moseley said: “This is a popular and useful service that is easy to join.

“All of the green waste collected across the district is taken to a local composting facility where it is turned into compost that is suitable for agricultural use.

“We’ve frozen the cost to match last year’s price. You can pay just one annual fee and there is no limit to the number of garden waste bins you can buy.”

Existing customers will be invited to re-join the scheme, shortly.

They will be able to renew or register from Tuesday, March 5, using direct debit by visiting www.southkesteven.gov.uk/greenbin

Customers will receive their bin sticker and/or bin in time for the start of the new collection year.