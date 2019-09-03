Barman is Lib Dem candidate

A 19 year old bartender is being put forward as the Liberal democrat candidate for Sleaford and North Hykeham at the next general election.

In readiness for a possible snap election, the local constituency party has selected Oliver Craven as their choice having seen a resurgence in the EU elections in May, doubling members in two years.

Oliver grew up in Long Bennington and studied at the King’s School in Grantham. He now works as a bartender and explains: “I loved living in a village where you knew a lot of the people you saw every day yet like so many other young people from rural areas, I had to move away to find work.

“It’s time that we have an MP that will work for everybody and ensure that we have a strong rural economy, that we protect our vital village schools and expand our limited health service.

“The decision to close Grantham A&E at night was appalling for people in Sleaford and the surrounding villages and I completely support the Lib Dem pledge for a penny in the pound on income tax for the NHS which would provide vital funding for areas like ours.”

He said local schools suffered from the Conservatives’ funding formula and saw it as vital to reverse cuts for the country’s future.

Despite wanting the UK to remain in the EU, Oliver was too young to vote in the referendum. He comments: “I felt powerless in 2016 but like many people I’ve spoken to, it spurred me on to join the Lib Dems and make a difference.”