Battle to prevent old quarry re-opening

Residents near a disused quarry are waiting on tenterhooks as a deadline approaches for a decision on whether it will be permitted to re-open.

The partially worked quarry lies south of Sudbrook, to the west of Rookery Lane and close to Woodland Waters campsite. The original permission to extract sand was given in 1953, but has lain dormant since 1979. The applicant is asking for permission to reactivate it, with new conditions set by the county council.

Residents living nearby fear that if it re-opens, the quarry will create dust, which they believe will cause health problems, as well as claiming it will affect water levels in the River Slea, and lorries running to and from the site would endanger schoolchildren and other pedestrians along the country lane which is deemed unsuitable for HGVs.

Tamar Selby Group wants to work the quarry six days a week, extracting up to 100,000 tonnes a year. It says there will be six individual lorry movements per hour.

Parish and district councillors have added their support to villagers, and Lincolnshire County Council will soon make a decision on the scheme after it asked Irish company Tamar Selby Group for more information regarding archaeology on the site, the presence of Great Crested Newts nearby, the need for proper passing places on the lane, a proposed footpath diversion, and control of stockpiled sand blowing off site.

Neighbour Barbara Campbell felt the council’s letter did not go far enough, saying: “The developer will have to respond by the end of November and then it will go back out to consultation. We are in the process of commissioning our own technical reports.”

It has been suggested lorry movements are restricted to avoid school start and finish times, but Mrs Campbell said there is no consideration for other pedestrians.

The company plans to excavate the quarry with it still full of water, using a long reach excavator, but residents believe the quarry sides may collapse.