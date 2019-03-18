Big changes expected for Town Council at elections

There is likely to be a considerable number of new faces filling the seats of Sleaford Town Council after local elections on May 2 it has been suggested.

The clerk to Sleaford Town Council, Kevin Martin has confirmed that of the 18 councillors he expected to see at least one-third step down for a variety of reasons.

“Many decide to stop after doing a four or eight-year stint,” he said.

“Individuals have approached me as clerk and told me of their intentions. In 2015 a third of the council was new members and I would not be surprised at a similar turnover again. Hopefully people will be willing to stand and the electorate will vote for whoever is suitable.”

Under new electoral boundary changes, Quarrington and Mareham wards are to merge into a ‘super ward’ of eight council seats. He said that might be a daunting amount of doors for some to face canvassing. Castle Ward will in turn lose a seat.

He would be putting inplace training sessions for new members on conduct in public office and briefing on ongoing strategic plans.

The council co-opted former local school teacher John Parry as its newest, Independent member, to fill a vacancy, at a meeting on February 6.his seat will be up for election again in May.