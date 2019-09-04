Brexit Party name candidate

With a snap general election a possibility, Caroline Coram has been announced as prospective parliamentary candidate for the Brexit Party in Sleaford and North Hykeham.

Ms Coram, 48, a Lincolnshire resident for 20 years, has worked in the luxury fashion industry and marketing, including venture capital. She now runs her own small business.

She said: “Lincolnshire is still very much the ‘forgotten’ county. Whilst we fight nationally to have Brexit delivered, most of Lincolnshire is truly fighting for the crumbs under the Westminster table. We are being failed by the political stagnation and apathy that comes with so-called safe seats.

“The Brexit Party will redirect money from the cancellation of HS2 to desperately needed infrastructure projects in the Midlands and North. By eliminating business rates for small high street retailers, we will give fresh opportunity to small businesses. We must, if we want change and investment in our amazing county, stop voting for the same old broken system.”

Ms Coram has a partner and lives with her two children and dog. She has a degree in Italian Studies, a Masters in Design Management and speaks Italian and Dutch.

She stood as a Green Party councillor in Grantham on local issues in 2015.