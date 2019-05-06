Brexit Party pays pre-European Elections visit to county

The dust had hardly settled on the local elections when the new Brexit Party rolled into Skegness ahead of the European Elections in two weeks time.

A full-time mum from Gunby who shops in Skegness - Annunziata Rees-Mogg - is leading the local campaign as candidate the Lincolnshire and the East Midlands.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg and Brexit Party candidates for Lincolnshire and the East Midlands in the Europeon Elections met members of the public in Skegness on Bank Holiday Monday. ANL-190605-165451001

Ms Rees-Mogg and four other Brexit Party candidates for the region - Jonathan Bullock MEP, Matthew Patten, Tracy Knowles, Dr Anna Bailey - brought their street fight to Lumley Road on Bank Holiday Monday, handing out leaflets and talking to the public.

Only two months old, the Party expected anger from a disillusioned public but received many pledges of support as your reporter interviewed Ms Rees-Mogg live on Facebook.

The former journalist, whose brother Jacob Rees-Mogg is a high profile Conservative MP, said: “I am standing to fight for the true Brexit that all of us voted for in the referendum of 2016, with a clear majority in this area that said they wanted to leave, but have been failed by our politicians who have given up and succumbed to EU wishes for us to be trapped.

“We believe in Brexit - we want to fight for a clean process to leave the EU as quickly as possible and return certainty to our business and employers, and to also show that our democracy is upheld.

“Our Prime Minister told us that we would leave on March 29 this year - we have not. She told us no deal was better than a bad deal and is trying to put through a terrible deal that would not give the British people the best outcome.

“There is a really positive future for our country if we leave cleanly, quickly and restore faith in our democracy.

“It’s talking to my neighbours here in Lincolnshire that has stopped me being a full-time mum and stand up and fight.

“Skegness is where I do my shopping and the people here are worried what might happen if their votes are not listened to.

“We are not a dictatorship, we are a democracy - but we have to make sure our politicians enact what we voted for,”

From Skegness the party moved on to Boston, with other dates set ahead of the European Elections on May 23. There will be a big Brexit Party rally this Friday at 7pm at the Epic Centre at Lincolnshire Showground, which Nigel Farage is expected to attend.

Other candidates standard are:

CHANGE UK

Kate Godfrey

Joan Pons Laplana

Narinder Sharma

Pankajkumar Gulab

Emma Manley

CONSERVATIVE

Emma McClarkin

Rupert Matthews

Tony Harper

Brendan Clarke-Smith

Thomas Randall

GREEN

Kat Boettge

Gerhard Lohmann-Bond

Liam McClelland

Daniel Wimberley

Simon Tooke

INDEPENDENT NETWORK

Nick Byatt

Marianne Overton

Daniel Simpson

Pearl Clarke

Nikki Dillon

LABOUR

Rory Palmer

Leonie Mathers

Tony Tinley

Nicolle Ndiweni

Gary Godden

Liberal Democrats

Bill Newton Dunn

Michael Mullaney

Lucy Care

Suzanna Austin

Caroline Kenyon

UKIP

Alan Graves

Marietta King

Anil Bhatti

Fran Loi

John Evans

INDEPENDENT

Simon Rood