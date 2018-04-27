By-election candidates announced for Kirkby La Thorpe and South Kyme

Candidates for a by-election for a North Kesteven District Council wards set to take place next month have been announced.

Coun Julia Harrison has stepped down from the Kirkby La Thorpe and South Kyme ward due to ill health, sparking the election which will be held on Thursday, May 24.

The candidates who will be campaigning for the ward have been announced as: Dean Robert Harlow (Conservative), Mervyn Paul Head (Lincolnshire Independents), Sue Hislop (Liberal Democrats) and James David Thomas (Labour).

To register complete and return a voter registration form by Tuesday, May 8, or visit https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Anyone wanting to vote by post needs to complete and return a postal vote application form and before 5pm on Wednesday, May 9.

To appoint a proxy, complete and return a proxy vote application form by 5pm on Wednesday, May 16.

Postal and proxy forms can be requested by emailing customer_services@n-kesteven.gov.uk, calling 01529 414155 or visiting www.yourvotematters.co.uk