By-election is called for Town Council

A by-election has been called to fill the vacant seat on the Quarrington Ward of Sleaford Town Council.

Coun Jan Brealeycook, who had served on the council for over two years, stepped down on Friday, November 4 citing personal and health reasons.

North Kesteven District Council is the authority for managing local elections and a spokesman for the council said 10 electors in the ward have called for an election, giving notice in writing, as required by law, and the poll will now not be held until January due to the upcoming Christmas holiday period.

A date has not yet been set for the by-election, therefore there has been no formal request issued by NKDC for candidate nominations to be submitted.

In the past Coun Brealeycook has been deeply involved in the organisation of Sleaford Christmas Market and other market events in the town. She told The Standard: “I still support much of what our Town Council do.”