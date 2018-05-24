Caddies go out for waste trial

More than 9,000 food waste collection caddies have been sent out to homes in the Sleaford area and beyond as part of a recycling trial.

Households in Aslackby, Dowsby, Dunsby, Haconby, Kirkby Underwood, Millthorpe, Pointon, and Rippingale are among 4,700 in South Kesteven which have been selected for the year-long trial.

Grantham, Bourne, Stamford, and The Deepings are among the other areas taking part.

People will be asked to dispose of uneaten food and food waste into a small, silver caddy-style bin designed for their kitchen. They will then empty their bagged waste into the larger outside container.

Waste from the new bins will be collected each week for environmentally friendly processing on the usual collection day, whether it is their black bin or recycling week.

The 12-month trial is being run in South Kesteven by the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership and will be funded by Lincolnshire County Council, to gauge participation rates of the potential new service.

Coun Dr Peter Moseley, South Kesteven District Council cabinet member for environment, said: “We’re pleased that many residents preparing to take part in this trial took the time to come and visit us at a series of drop-in sessions during the past two weeks to find out more about how they can make a real difference.

“It was good to be able to answer their questions, and to share their interest and enthusiasm and we’re looking forward to a very positive uptake ready for their first food waste collections at the start of June.”

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council, is among the residents taking part in the trial.

“Personally, I am looking forward to taking part in this food waste trial as I think it will give us a great insight into recycling and could have a big impact on how we manage waste in the future,” he said. “I’d encourage everyone in the trial area to get on board so we can learn as much as possible about how this could work for Lincolnshire.”

Residents currently throw food waste away with other non-recyclable rubbish in their black bins, which is processed at an energy from waste facility.

When food waste is collected separately, it can be processed in a less expensive and more environmentally friendly way, producing electricity for the national grid and a nutrient-rich soil conditioner.

Bread, raw and cooked meat, fish, peelings, dairy products, egg shells, teabags, plate scrapings and any food past its use-by date will all be accepted under the scheme.

n For more information, visit southkesteven.gov.uk/foodwaste