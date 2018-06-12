Celebrating Queen’s Birthday in style at RAF College Cranwell

RAF College Cranwell welcomed civic dignitaries and representatives of other local organisations who enjoy a close working relationship with the Royal Air Force in the community, for its annual reception in honour of the Queen’s Birthday.

The impressive event saw officers chatting with members of the public in the grand College Hall Officers’ Mess.

The Band of the RAF College Cranwell perform for guests at the Sunset ceremony for the Queen's birthday reception.

Due to the centenary celebrations of the RAF they were surrounded by portraits of nine inspirational people from the history of the air force.

Also displayed was a new, commemorative coat of arms/crest presented to the RAF by the Queen for its centenary which has been given to the RAF College for safe keeping.

Guests were given a welcome address by the college’s commandant, Air Commodore Peter Squires, who looked back at the significance of this year’s anniversary, referring to the RAF centenary baton which is due to arrive at the college today (Wednesday) involving local school children.

The air commodore also reported the college’s students were beginning to benefit from two new aircraft - 23 Grob 120TP Prefect piston-engine trainers and five Embraer Phenom 100 jets. Much of the flying training will have to temporarily relocate to other airfields, such as Barkston Heath, when the runway undergoes refurbishment.

A flypast for the sunset ceremony over RAF Cranwell College Hall.

A new building has been completed for training and support staff within the Military Flying Training System, and a new High Gravity Testing Facility looks set to be completed this year.

To round things off, guests were treated to a display by the RAF College band outside on the parade ground before a sunset ceremony and flypast.

Guests and officers gathered on the steps of College Hall, Cranwell.

Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Toby Dennis takes the salute as the band march past at RAF College Cranwell.