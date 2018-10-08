Charity film night to watch The Dambusters

A charity film night is to take place when you can watch wartime movie The Dam Busters, listen to music from the 1940s and help to raise money for Sleaford Dementia Support.

Chairman of North Kesteven District Council, Coun Geoff Hazelwood, is hosting a charity film night in the authority’s Civic Suite on Friday, November 9, at 7pm.

Guest performer Nikki Keetley will be singing a selection of 1940s songs prior to the film – starring Richard Todd and Michael Redgrave – being shown.

Coun Hazelwood said: “Please come along and support this event. It promises to be a great evening and all money raised will go to Sleaford Dementia Support, my chosen charity for my civic year.”

Tickets cost £8 and include a light supper. Wine, bottled beer and a soft drinks bar will be available. There will be a raffle and a prize for the best 1940s outfit for those dressing up.

Tickets are on sale until October 26 by calling 01529 308220 or emailing civic_office@n-kesteven.gov.uk